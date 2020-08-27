Charles Co. man dies in early-morning motorcycle crash

A Charles County man has died after he was ejected from the motorcycle he was driving in in Leonardtown, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said.

A Charles County, Maryland, man has died after a motorcycle crash in Leonardtown early Thursday, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said.

Samuel Stephen Tayman, 26, of Bryantown, was pronounced dead on the scene, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Authorities were called to the area of Point Lookout Road and Budds Creek Road in Leonardtown at about 12:15 a.m. Thursday, for the report of the crash.

A preliminary investigation found that Tayman was driving an unregistered black 2015 Suzuki GSX1300 north on Point Lookout Road and lost control for unknown reasons.

The sheriff’s office said that the motorcycle entered the grass median, and Tayman was thrown off the motorcycle.

Speed, alcohol and drugs are contributing factors in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has more information is asked to call Cpl. Vincent Pontorno at 301-475-4200, ext. 72337, or email vincent.pontorno@stmarysmd.com.

A map of the area of the crash is below: