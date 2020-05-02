2 injured, 1 suspect in custody after Md. chase ends in Elkridge

Police in Howard County, Maryland, are investigating a shooting that involved officers from Baltimore County.

Just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Howard County police were called for a pursuit that started in Baltimore County and ended in a shooting on the 5600 block of Furnace Avenue in Elkridge.

Three male suspects were inside a vehicle, and the shooting happened before Howard County police arrived, a news release said.

One person was taken into custody. Two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, including one person who refused to get out of the vehicle but later did. Police have not yet confirmed their conditions.

No police were hurt, and the number of Baltimore County police who were involved is still under investigation.

The traffic stop was part of an investigation into a shooting in Baltimore County earlier this week, police said.

Howard County police will continue the investigation.

