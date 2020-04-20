Maryland General Assembly won’t hold special session in May

The legislature adjourned early last month from its annual 90-day legislative session because of the coronavirus pandemic.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland General Assembly will not reconvene in a special session next month.

House Speaker Adrienne Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson made the announcement Monday.

The legislature adjourned early last month from its annual 90-day legislative session because of the coronavirus.

Legislative leaders had expressed the hope of reconvening for a special session in the last week of May. Jones said the decision not to reconvene was made after conferring with health experts.

The presiding officers said they will keep evaluating the need and timing of a future special session.

A bipartisan panel of state legislators focusing on the virus will continue to meet.

