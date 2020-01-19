Maryland apprenticeship program transitions students directly into jobs after graduation

With 450 hours of work, along with the time spent pursuing a high school degree, Maryland Public School students 16-and-older who enter an apprenticeship program can transition to, full-time jobs, immediately after graduation.

More Maryland kids could soon be traveling on their career path even before they graduate.

The Apprenticeship Maryland Program started as a pilot program in a few areas in 2016, but now it’s expanding. It is designed for Maryland Public School students 16-and-older as a way to give them a job they’re trained for and can transition to, full-time, immediately after graduation.

“It requires 450 hours of work and educational instruction,” said Dr. Genevieve Floyd, Supervisor of Career and Postsecondary Partnerships, while talking about the program in a video release by Montgomery County Public Schools.

“But it will set up a path for the student to be in their career field, working and getting paid while they get their diploma and learning how to succeed in their selected career field,” Floyd said.

In addition, Floyd also said it’s a win for employers.

“The employers not only have the opportunity to invest in the youth of today, but they also have the opportunity to build their own pipeline, their talent pool, to build a succession plan if you will. They are preparing students today to work within their company for tomorrow and for the long-term” she said.

Students interested in the program should talk to their counselor, and get an application packet to fill out. Once that is returned to the school’s internship coordinator, and they get into the system, students will be able to watch for work opportunities, and apply with employers to

see if they can get a placement.

In Montgomery County, they are still rolling the program out and sending information to all schools to make sure they understand how the program works.

She said they also need employers who are willing to take on interns.

Employers can sign up to be in the program by going to the Maryland Department of Labor website and filling out the questionnaire.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.