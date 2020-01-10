Should Md. county be ‘English only?’ Lawmakers want you to weigh in

The Carroll County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted Thursday to hold a public hearing about undoing a 2013 law that required all county documents, publications, hearing notices and public business must be written or conducted in English only.

Lawmakers in Maryland’s Carroll County are looking to repeal a 2013 ordinance that made English the official language of the community.

The county’s board of commissioners unanimously voted Thursday to hold a public hearing about undoing the law, although the date of the hearing has yet to be determined.

According to county attorney Tim Burke, the ordinance states that all county documents, publications, hearing notices and public business must be written or conducted in English only.

The measure is preempted by federal and state laws that require certain government services to be accessible to the public in other languages.

Burke told the commissioners he believed the intent of the ordinance was to avoid unnecessary translation costs and to “encourage assimilation” in the county, though he added that the board isn’t aware of any cost savings from the measure.

Republican Commissioner Dennis Frazier said Thursday that the ordinance makes the county “look bad” and appear “divisive.”

“I think it puts a stain on Carroll County, and I would like to get that off,” Frazier said.

But Frazier is getting pushback from the state level.

“For the life of me, I can’t figure out why anyone would think that’s a bad thing or unfriendly thing,” said Maryland Del. Haven Shoemaker, of the county’s ordinance. “I don’t think there’s a compelling reason to repeal it.”

Shoemaker was on the county’s board of commissioners when the “English only” ordinance was passed back in 2013, and he helped get it approved. Shoemaker now presents the Carroll County area in the General Assembly.

“That ordinance has now been in place for seven years,” Shoemaker said. “I’ve interacted with people all over the state and have not heard one person engage in any hand-wringing over the fact that Carroll County has this.”

Queen Anne’s and Frederick counties had adopted similar ordinances, though Frederick County repealed it.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.