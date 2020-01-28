Maryland police officer indicted on child porn charge

According to the indictment, last year, the Maryland-National Capital Park Police officer was caught in a sting by Project Safe Childhood.

A federal grand jury has indicted a man on child pornography charges.

The jury indicted Anthony Mileo, who is serving as a police officer in Maryland, on charges he transported child porn by computer.

According to the indictment, on May 28, 2019, the Maryland-National Capital Park Police officer was caught in a sting by Project Safe Childhood. It is unclear if he allegedly sent and received the content.

Maryland-National Capital Park Police could not comment on Mileo’s employment status.

The 54-year-old from Huntingtown, Maryland, works for the Prince George’s County division and faces up to 20 years in prison. A judge allowed Mileo released until his next hearing.

