Man dead after shootout with police in Lexington Park

A man is dead in Lexington Park, Maryland, after a shootout with the police, according to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

John Francis Tippett, 43, fired at officers as they responded Monday evening to the 19800 block of Three Notch Road for a call reporting domestic assault, property destruction and homicidal threats.

A hostage negotiation team tried to communicate with Tippett, who continued to fire in the direction of the officers, according to authorities.

As shots were exchanged, Tippett was struck. Deputies attempted life saving measures immediately after, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tippett had multiple warrants out for his arrest.

A suspicious bag was discovered in the driveway following the shooting, which prompted a response from the State Fire Marshal’s Office. It is unknown if there was anything dangerous in the bag.

The investigation is ongoing and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will continue to provide updates.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting happened.

