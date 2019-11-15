Antenna systems company promises 100 new jobs for Maryland

A startup company has announced expansion plans in Maryland that could bring 100 new jobs to Salisbury.

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — A startup company has announced expansion plans in Maryland that could bring 100 new jobs to Salisbury.

APEX RF Conditioning supplies distributed radio access networks, antenna systems and assemblies. The Salisbury Times reported Thursday on the expansion announced by its CEO David Chambers. His statement says the current push toward 5G deployment means now is a great time to expand.

The new jobs include engineers, technicians and assemblers. The combined payroll for the new jobs is estimated to exceed $8.5 million annually once the expansion is complete. The timeline is unclear. The Salisbury-Wicomico Economic Development Business Expansion Fund provided some financing to the company, which plans to move to Northwood Industrial Park.

___

Information from: The Daily Times of Salisbury, Md., http://www.delmarvanow.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.