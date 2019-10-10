Slow your roll: Md. State Police launch speed enforcement initiative on I-495 this weekend

Those with lead feet, beware: Maryland State Police are cracking down on speeding and aggressive driving this weekend ahead of Columbus Day.

Authorities said in a release that the initiative will take place on Interstate 495 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.on Saturday with troopers from the College Park and Forestville barracks.

Prince George’s County police will assist troopers on the Capital Beltway.

It follows a three-year crash analysis study that determined “Columbus Day weekend has a high propensity for speed-related collisions,” police said in a release.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, speeding was a factor in 26% of all fatal crashes in 2017. More than 9,700 people were killed.

In 2017, 54 people died in the 4,526 aggressive-driving crashes in Maryland, police said.

Police said 85 percent of aggressive driving crashes happened in the D.C.-Baltimore region between 2013 and 2017.

Aggressive driving violations involve a combination of behaviors that endanger people or property. Maryland law dictates that at least three of the following are observed:

Traffic light violations.

Overtaking and passing another vehicle.

Passing on the right.

Driving on a laned roadway.

Tailgating or following another driver too closely.

Failing to yield when other drivers have the right-of-way.

Exceeding the speed limit.

Aggressive driving violations mean five points on your Maryland license and a $370 fine.

