202
Ex-Md. teacher accused of sexually assaulting children in 1970s

By Jack Pointer May 3, 2019 7:02 pm 05/03/2019 07:02pm
A former teacher has been charged with sexually assaulting children in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, back in the 1970s, and authorities are concerned that other kids might have had inappropriate contact with him.

Theodore Bell, 73, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, was a teacher at White Marsh Elementary in Mechanicsville from 1972 to 1975, and he lived in Leonardtown during that period, authorities said. Sheriff’s officials first learned of possible wrongdoing from a former St. Mary’s County Public Schools employee in September. A subsequent investigation led to the arrest.

It does not appear any crimes happened on school grounds, authorities said.

Bell faces charges of second-degree sex offense of an underage victim; second-degree assault; and perverted practice.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information about Bell to call 301-475-4200, extension *8118, or email James.Bare@stmarysmd.com. Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333. Up to $1,000 could be awarded for information leading to an arrest or indictment.

Topics:
crime jack pointer Local News Maryland News
