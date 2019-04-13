202
Maryland gives deadline to medical marijuana stores to open

By The Associated Press April 13, 2019 10:27 am 04/13/2019 10:27am
Maryland's medical marijuana commission has issued a deadline for dispensaries to open their doors to the public. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland officials have issued a warning to medical cannabis companies: If they don’t open their doors by Sept. 30 then state regulators will revoke their preliminary approvals to operate.

The Baltimore Sun reports the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission issued a bulletin alerting companies of the deadline to finalize their licenses and open their doors.

The bulletin issued Thursday also advises the companies to complete their final inspections by Aug. 15. It says that gives them enough time to complete the steps required to sell medicinal marijuana to consumers from retail stores.

Most of the 76 licensed cannabis dispensaries in Maryland have opened. Officials say 26 other companies are in the pre-approval stage.

Topics:
legal marijuana Local News marijuana Maryland marijuana Maryland News
