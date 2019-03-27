202
Maryland lawmakers approve oyster restoration bill

By The Associated Press March 27, 2019 12:11 pm 03/27/2019 12:11pm
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland General Assembly has passed a bill to permanently protect five oyster sanctuaries in the law.

The measure now goes to Gov. Larry Hogan.

The bill prohibits catching oysters in the five sanctuaries. They are Harris Creek, the Little Choptank River, the Tred Avon River, the St. Mary’s River and the Manokin River.

Supporters say the sanctuaries are critical to the recovery of the state’s oyster population, which are the foundation of the Chesapeake Bay ecosystem. Oysters are natural filters that improve water quality. They are estimated to be at about only 1 percent of their historic highs.

Alison Prost, Maryland’s executive director of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, says the bill provides needed permanent protection for the tributaries where large-scale restoration efforts are happening.

Topics:
Animals & Pets Living News Local News maryland general assembly Maryland News Osyters
