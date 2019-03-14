202
Home » Maryland News » Last of whooping cranes…

Last of whooping cranes departs Maryland breeding program

By The Associated Press March 14, 2019 1:56 pm 03/14/2019 01:56pm
4 Shares

The last of a flock of 75 whooping cranes has left a U.S. Geological Survey site in Maryland, marking the end of a 52-year-old breeding program. See photos.

LAUREL, Md. (AP) — The last of a flock of 75 whooping cranes has left a U.S. Geological Survey site in Maryland, marking the end of a 52-year-old breeding program.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the federal agency says the last bird has been transferred from the Patuxent Research Refuge.

There were fewer than 50 whooping cranes alive when the breeding program began with a one-winged bird named Canus in the 1960s.

While still vulnerable, the population is now around 700, thanks to efforts including artificial insemination and biologists dressing in crane costumes.

USGS officials say its breeding research is no longer needed. The whooping cranes have gone to research institutions and zoos in Virginia, Florida, Texas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Louisiana and Canada.

Related Gallery

Recovering population of endangered Md. birds set to fly south — by plane

The breeding and research program at Patuxent Wildlife Research Center — a partnership between the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Geological Survey — is coming to an end. The 75 whooping cranes raised and cared for there will be sent to wildlife centers and zoos. See photos.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Animals & Pets Living News Local News Maryland News us geological survey whooping crane whooping cranes
700

Don't Miss

Heartbroken New Zealanders mourn mass shooting

New Zealanders lit candles and placed flowers at makeshift memorials set up in the city of Christchurch in the wake of the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s history.

Recommended
Latest
600
What to buy in March
Celebrity birthdays March 17-23
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
Today in History: March 21
10 excellent educational vacations for families
2019 local deaths of note
Recipes: Bake your way through the rest of winter
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
6th deadliest tornado in US history
Celebrity deaths
March Entertainment Guide
Red carpet fashion
Academy Award winners
February snow
Westminster Kennel Club dog show
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
New York Fashion Week 2019
WTOP gets top-notch new home
Northam under fire over photo
See commericals from Super Bowl LIII
Longest government shutdown in US history
Top photos of 2018
700

Don't Miss

Heartbroken New Zealanders mourn mass shooting

New Zealanders lit candles and placed flowers at makeshift memorials set up in the city of Christchurch in the wake of the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s history.

Recommended
Latest
600