Caroline County sheriff’s deputy charged with rape

Natural Resources police have charged a Caroline County police officer with rape and other charges after an incident in a boat on July 2018.

A Caroline County, Maryland, sheriff’s deputy has been charged with rape and several other charges after an incident on a boat on the Choptank River in July 2018.

Kevin John Nagyiski, 48, is charged with second degree rape, third degree sex offense, fourth degree sexual contact and second degree assault, according to Natural Resources police.

In a news release, the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office said that the victim reported the incident on Sept. 16, 2018, upon which the sheriff’s office told the Natural Resources police, suspended Nagyiski and placed him on administrative leave.

Nagyiski, who has been with the sheriff’s office since 2001, has been released on $50,000 bond.

