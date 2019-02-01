202
Home » Maryland News » Md. police chief: Exit…

Md. police chief: Exit isn’t related to fatal police struggle with teen

By The Associated Press February 1, 2019 10:15 am 02/01/2019 10:15am
Share

GREENSBORO, Md. (AP) — The police chief of a small town on Maryland’s Eastern Shore where a black teenager died in custody is stepping down, but he says his departure isn’t connected to the case that fueled an outcry.

The Baltimore Sun reports Mike Petyo’s last day in Greensboro was Thursday. Greensboro is where 19-year-old Anton Black died in September, following a police chase and struggle with officers.

A county prosecutor declined to pursue criminal charges. A state autopsy concluded a heart condition and stress contributed to Black’s death.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland has called for a federal or independent investigation, citing excessive force used on a man who shouldn’t have been arrested.

Petyo is a Delaware resident and will take a “better opportunity” there. He wouldn’t identify where.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Maryland News National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: Washington's Top News gets a top-notch new home

It's the start of a new age for WTOP, which said goodbye to its old Idaho Avenue location. See photos and video of the Wisconsin Avenue newsroom.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500