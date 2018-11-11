202.5
Dozens of KKK fliers found in Glen Burnie

By The Associated Press November 11, 2018
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (AP) — Anne Arundel police are investigating after dozens of fliers promoting the Ku Klux Klan were found in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

The Capital Gazette reports that a dog-walker first reported the 30 to 40 fliers on Saturday in people’s front yards in Glen Burnie.

Anne Arundel County Police described the fliers as KKK propaganda.

Police spokesman Lt. Ryan Frashure said the flier’s contents are highly offensive but may be covered under freedom of speech protections.

Still, police are examining surveillance video in an attempt to discover the source.

This isn’t the first racially charged incident in the area. Last year, police responded to a noose hung at Crofton Middle School. 

