Md. state workers get 60 paid parental leave days in new plan

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that state employees will get 60 paid parental leave days after their child's birth or the adoption of a child under 6 years old. The additional paid leave time is to be granted after the employee has used up their annual and personal leave time.

The additional paid leave time is to be granted after the employee has used up his annual and personal leave time, and can be used any time within the first six months following birth or adoption.

The 60 days do not need to be used in a block of time.

“We are maximizing flexibility for working parents,” Gov. Hogan said in a news release.

“Because being a new parent isn’t just about being home for the first six weeks following your son or daughter’s birth. It’s also the doctor’s appointments, checkups and other important needs in your child’s early stages of life.”

The new paid parental leave time is part of Senate Bill 859. It goes into effect Oct. 1.

Hogan is in the middle of a reelection campaign against Democratic challenger Ben Jealous. The Jealous campaign on Tuesday said Hogan was taking credit for supporting a bill his administration had opposed when it was before the legislature. Jealous called the announcement “hypocrisy from a governor who has failed to deliver progress for working families.”

The two traded barbs Monday in a contentious debate — the only debate the candidates will have before the Nov. 6 elections.

