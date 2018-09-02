Police identify missing woman caught in Harford Co. floodwaters; 2 divers hurt

Maryland state police still searching for 34-year-old Melissa Anne Lehew, of Darlington, Maryland, who has been missing for two days, since helping a stranded vehicle caught in floodwaters in Harford County.

WASHINGTON — Police have identified the woman who has been missing since she was caught in floodwaters while helping a stranded motorist in Harford County, Maryland.

Maryland state police are still searching for 34-year-old Melissa Anne Lehew, of Darlington, Maryland, who has been missing for two days. On Sunday, two Baltimore police divers assisting in the search were taken to shock trauma after having difficulties diving in the quarry near the area where Lehew disappeared.

#UPDATE @MDSP continues search for woman swept away by swift water Friday in Harford County. 2 @BaltimorePolice divers assisting in effort were flown to Shock Trauma after suffering difficulties while diving in the quarry. >> https://t.co/09QULWcVT9 — MD State Police (@MDSP) September 2, 2018

Police said in a news release that on Friday around 6 p.m., Lehew and a man pulled up in a truck and tried to help the driver of the sedan who had been stranded on the Broad Run Bridge in the area of Route 134 and James Run. Floodwaters had submerged the car up to its roof.

Lehew and the man got a rope from the truck, and at some point, Lehew fell and the man helped her up. However, she fell again and was swept over the bridge and into the rushing water.

In a video taken by Lehew minutes before she was swept away and obtained by Fox 5 in Baltimore, a man can be seen getting a rope and preparing it to help the stranded driver.

The man Lehew was with drove the truck to a nearby quarry to search for Lehew, and he sought help from people in the area.

As a witness was on the phone with 911, the man saw the stranded car go over the side of the bridge and get swept away down Broad Run.

The car was found later that night, but due to high waters, police were not able to confirm whether it was the stranded car or if there was anyone inside.

When search efforts resumed on Saturday morning, police recovered the body of 67-year-old Daniel Samis, of Abingdon, Maryland, from the car.

Police initially believed that there were two people in the car but after talking with witnesses and Samis’ family, they determined that he was alone in the car.

