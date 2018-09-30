Body found in Baltimore City later ID’d as missing Calvert Co. woman

A Maryland woman who was found dead Thursday in Baltimore City, Maryland, was identified as an 18-year-old who was later reported missing in Anne Arundel County.

WASHINGTON — A Maryland woman who was found dead Thursday in Baltimore City, Maryland, was identified as an 18-year-old who was later reported missing in Anne Arundel County.

Danielle Valerie Gunson, 18, of Owings, Maryland, was found dead by police around 9:20 a.m. in the area of the 100 block of Riverside Road, Baltimore City Maryland with trauma to her torso.

When she was found, Gunson had not yet been identified and Baltimore City Homicide detectives were primarily investigating.

Gunson was then reported missing later that evening around 8:40 p.m. in Anne Arundel County, and police suspect she was in Anne Arundel County at the time of her disappearance.

She was positively identified on Friday as the deceased woman in Baltimore City. Police believe she was the victim of a targeted homicide, and not a random act of violence.

Anne Arundel County and Baltimore City Homicide units are investigating Gunson’s disappearance and homicide together.

Police are urging anyone with information to call either the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731 or the Baltimore City Homicide Unit at 410-396-2100.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.