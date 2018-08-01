202
Home » Maryland News » Former White House spokesman…

Former White House spokesman Anthony Scaramucci donates to newspaper fundraiser

By The Associated Press August 1, 2018 12:40 pm 08/01/2018 12:40pm
Share

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci has donated to a fundraiser for Capital Gazette shooting victims.

The Baltimore Sun reports Scaramucci told WNAV-AM in Annapolis that it’s important “we do everything we can to maintain the institution of the free press and the commitment to the First Amendment.”

The hedge fund financier wouldn’t say how much he gave Sunday at a benefit that raised more than $10,000 for the Capital Gazette Families Fund.

The Michael and Jacky Ferro Family Foundation is matching up to $1 million in donations to the fund. A banker with offices in the same building as the Capital Gazette gave $100,000, as did the Merrill Family Foundation. A Bloomberg Government reporter raised more than $200,000 on GoFundMe.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Maryland News National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500