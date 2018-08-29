Former OC mayor Roland ‘Fish’ Powell dies at 89

Roland E. "Fish" Powell died Wednesday after serving as Ocean City's mayor between 1985-1996.

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — The former mayor of a Maryland resort town for more than a decade has died at 89.

Roland E. “Fish” Powell died Wednesday after serving as Ocean City’s mayor between 1985-1996. Powell was a town councilman and president of the Worcester County Board of Commissioners.

He was also a member of the Ocean City Volunteer fire company for 65 years, with 27 of those years being active.

Powell died just days from his 90th birthday.

He was surrounded by his family at the time of his death, according to the Ocean City mayor’s office.

“Fish was friend, mentor and good example of what a true leader should be,” said Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan, in a news release.

“Under his leadership the town successfully transitioned as both the season and the year round population began to grow. Just look around and you can see where the success we enjoy today can be directly attributed to Fish. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jeannie and his family. We all loved Fish and will miss him,” Meehan said.

“Fish Powell guided Ocean City through a sea of change as it transitioned its form of government, and the town grew exponentially,” said Ocean City City Councilman and former City Manager Dennis Dare. “I am forever grateful for his friendship and mentoring.”

Gov. Larry Hogan says he was saddened to hear of Powell’s passing and that Ocean City was transformed into a world-class destination under his leadership.

In honor of Powell’s service to the community, Ocean City’s convention center was named after him.

His funeral services will be held at the convention center Sept. 5, when he would have turned 90.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.