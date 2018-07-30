St. Mary’s Co. man dead after high-speed boat accident

Natural Resources Police say the man's boat was going 80 mph when it flipped. The man was participating in an event sponsored by the Southern Maryland Boat Club.

WASHINGTON — A 58-year-old St. Mary’s County man is dead after his boat flipped and ejected him.

The incident happened Sunday at a boat racing event at McIntosh Run, a creek that eventually runs into the Potomac River in Leonardtown, Maryland.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources initially tweeted that the event was sanctioned by the Coast Guard, but that was later clarified to be a miscommunication.

Natural Resources Police say the man’s boat was going 80 mph when it flipped. The man was participating in an event sponsored by the Southern Maryland Boat Club.

The boat club holds power boat racing events around the Potomac. According to the club’s website, this weekend was the 2018 Leonardtown Summer Regatta. The three day festival featured several power boat racing events over the course of the weekend.

The accident remains under investigation by Maryland Natural Resources Police.

A map of the area where the incident occurred:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.