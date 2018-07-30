202
Home » Maryland News » St. Mary's Co. man…

St. Mary’s Co. man dead after high-speed boat accident

By Zeke Hartner July 30, 2018 8:03 am 07/30/2018 08:03am
450 Shares

WASHINGTON — A 58-year-old St. Mary’s County man is dead after his boat flipped and ejected him.

The incident happened Sunday at a boat racing event at McIntosh Run, a creek that eventually runs into the Potomac River in Leonardtown, Maryland.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources initially tweeted that the event was sanctioned by the Coast Guard, but that was later clarified to be a miscommunication.

Natural Resources Police say the man’s boat was going 80 mph when it flipped. The man was participating in an event sponsored by the Southern Maryland Boat Club.

The boat club holds power boat racing events around the Potomac. According to the club’s website, this weekend was the 2018 Leonardtown Summer Regatta. The three day festival featured several power boat racing events over the course of the weekend.

The accident remains under investigation by Maryland Natural Resources Police.

A map of the area where the incident occurred:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
boat crash Latest News Leonardtown Local News maryland department of natural resources Maryland News McIntosh Run st marys county
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500