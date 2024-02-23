After pandemic child care shortage, Loudoun Co. seeks input from parents, providers

After the COVID pandemic sparked a national and local child care crisis, Loudoun County is trying to make sure parents can find affordable, high quality care. The county has launched a Child Care Needs Assessment survey.

After the COVID pandemic sparked a national and local child care crisis, Loudoun County, Virginia is trying to make sure parents can find affordable, high-quality care.

The county has launched its first Child Care Needs Assessment Survey, which will be open through March 14. In addition, focus groups will be held in March.

“We’re looking for families to tell us a bit more about their needs — whether cost is a barrier, whether hours is a barrier or challenge, or language,” said Megan Cox, division manager for program evaluation and research, in Loudoun County’s Department of Finance and Procurement.

Anyone who has recently considered child care knows that it can be expensive and difficult to find.

“We have seen, through the pandemic, trends of a decrease in the workforce for child care providers,” said Cox. “So, we are working to gather families’ perspectives on what they need, as well as child care providers’ perspectives.”

Cox said the county is taking an active role in trying to make sure residents can find child care.

“It’s not only an access to education issue, but it’s an economic issue,” she explained. “If our residents are unable to find child care that is high-quality and affordable, they may not be able to go back to work.

“The study is new,” said Cox. “This is our first entrance into child care needs, holistically.”

The Board of Supervisors approved using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to conduct the assessment, as part of the county’s efforts to address the impacts of the economic challenges created by the pandemic. The findings will be provided to the supervisors.

“When it comes back to the Board of Supervisors, our vendor will provide a report with recommendations on where they see the biggest challenges, based on the resident survey,” said Cox. “And the board can review those recommendations and then apply ARPA funds toward them — currently there are funds allocated for a post-needs assessment.”

Loudoun child care providers and families with children five years old and younger can participate in the March focus groups, both in-person and virtually. Details on the focus groups, including exact dates and times, as well as links to sign-up forms will be posted on the project webpage.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.