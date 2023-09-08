Live Radio
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Woman suspected in stabbing…

Woman suspected in stabbing fatally struck on Route 50 in Loudoun Co.

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

September 8, 2023, 1:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Route 50 in Loudoun County, Virginia, was closed to traffic in both directions as authorities investigated. (Courtesy 7News)

A woman suspected of a stabbing in Chantilly, Virginia, Friday morning was fatally struck by a vehicle while fleeing on foot, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said that a man was stabbed in the 42000 block of Pilgrim Square in the South Riding area at about 9:48 a.m., and shortly after, the woman suspected in the stabbing was struck while on foot by a vehicle heading west on Route 50.

The stabbing victim was transported to the hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, while the woman who was struck by the vehicle died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

WTOP’s Veronica Canales contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Dana Sukontarak

Dana Sukontarak is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. She loves haiku poetry, short sci-fi stories and word games. She grew up in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and currently lives in Silver Spring.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up