Woman suspected in stabbing fatally struck on Route 50 in Loudoun Co.

A woman suspected of a stabbing in Chantilly, Virginia, Friday morning was fatally struck by a vehicle while fleeing on foot, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said.

Route 50 in Loudoun County, Virginia, was closed to traffic in both directions as authorities investigated. (Courtesy 7News)

The sheriff’s office said that a man was stabbed in the 42000 block of Pilgrim Square in the South Riding area at about 9:48 a.m., and shortly after, the woman suspected in the stabbing was struck while on foot by a vehicle heading west on Route 50.

The stabbing victim was transported to the hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, while the woman who was struck by the vehicle died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said they were on the scene Friday afternoon and are investigating the incident. Route 50 was closed to traffic in both directions in the area of the Loudoun County Parkway and traffic was being rerouted.

Below is a map of the approximate location where the initial stabbing occurred.

WTOP’s Veronica Canales contributed to this report.

