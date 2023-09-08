Woman suspected in stabbing fatally struck on Route 50 in Loudoun Co.

A woman suspected of a stabbing in Chantilly, Virginia, Friday morning was fatally struck by a vehicle while fleeing on foot, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said.
The sheriff’s office said that a man was stabbed in the 42000 block of Pilgrim Square in the South Riding area at about 9:48 a.m., and shortly after, the woman suspected in the stabbing was struck while on foot by a vehicle heading west on Route 50.
The stabbing victim was transported to the hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, while the woman who was struck by the vehicle died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.
WTOP’s Veronica Canales contributed to this report.
