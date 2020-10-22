Pro rugby team Old Glory DC moving to Loudoun County

The Washington area’s professional rugby team Old Glory DC is relocating to Loudoun County, where it joins Loudoun United and the Washington Spirit at Segra Field.

The Washington-area’s professional rugby team, Old Glory DC, is moving to Segra Field in Virginia’s Loudoun County for the 2021 season, WTOP has learned.

Old Glory DC, which competes in Major League Rugby, will join the Loudoun United FC and Washington Spirit soccer teams at Segra Field — the 5,000-seat venue that was completed in 2019 as part of partnership between Loudoun County and D.C. United, which owns the Loudoun minor league soccer team.

Sources familiar with the deal say it will be announced Thursday, after approximately four months of negotiations. According to one source, Loudoun County officials introduced D.C. United officials — including Co-Chairman and CEO Jason Levien, to Old Glory DC executives.

While the specifics of the financial arrangements have not been disclosed, Loudoun County — as landlord of Segra Field — has deferred to D.C. United officials in choosing teams to call Leesburg home.

In addition to the main playing field, training facilities and practice fields will be used by D.C. United, and other teams.

In its first professional season, Old Glory DC played its home games at Catholic University’s Cardinal Stadium, where it regularly sold-out games in the 3,500-seat stadium.

Other teams in the league include New York, Boston, Atlanta, Toronto, Houston, New Orleans, Salt Lake City, San Diego, Austin, Seattle, Los Angeles and Dallas. The 2021 seasons kicks off on March 20.

Old Glory DC was founded in by 2018 lifelong DC area residents, members of the business community and rugby players Chris Dunlavey and Paul Sheehy.