Girl dead, boy injured after tree falls on a hammock in Va.

The two children were swinging in a hammock during a family gathering in Purcellville on Saturday. Loudoun County sheriff's officials called the deaths "a tragic accident."

WASHINGTON — A tree fell on two children Saturday evening in Purcellville, Virginia, killing one and injuring the other.

The two children were swinging in a hammock during a family gathering when the tree — to which the hammock was attached — fell forward onto them, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim, identified by NBC Washington as 7-year-old Sabina Surjit Henderson, was airlifted to Inova Fairfax Hospital and later died.

“SHE WAS A LITTLE ANGEL”: Sabina Surjit Henderson, age 7, was swinging in a hammock in Purcellville over the weekend and was killed when a tree collapsed on her. Her grandpa says she was incredibly smart and a gifted pianist https://t.co/lQQbvti52X @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/1OmAxJ4QjU — Aimee Cho (@AimeeCho4) September 24, 2018

An 8-year-old boy received minor injuries.

“A preliminary investigation has determined the case was a tragic accident,” sheriff’s officials said.

