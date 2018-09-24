202
Girl dead, boy injured after tree falls on a hammock in Va.

By Jack Pointer September 24, 2018 5:00 pm 09/24/2018 05:00pm
WASHINGTON — A tree fell on two children Saturday evening in Purcellville, Virginia, killing one and injuring the other.

The two children were swinging in a hammock during a family gathering when the tree — to which the hammock was attached — fell forward onto them, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim, identified by NBC Washington as 7-year-old Sabina Surjit Henderson, was airlifted to Inova Fairfax Hospital and later died.

An 8-year-old boy received minor injuries.

“A preliminary investigation has determined the case was a tragic accident,” sheriff’s officials said.

