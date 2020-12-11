2020 – The Year of Truly Being Home for the Holidays and How To Make It Fun

This content is sponsored by Long Fence
2020 is the year of truly being home for the holidays. This holiday season might not be the same, but there are still ways to celebrate and enjoy this time with loved ones. Here’s a list of ideas for celebrating the holiday season at home in 2020.
Arrange a video call with Santa. With photo opportunities out due to social distancing, you can still arrange a virtual meet and greet with Santa! Kids can connect from home and reach Santa at his North Pole office – he’s still taking calls and checking lists twice.
Decorate cookies. Holiday baking is fun for the whole family! Decorate cookies in the shapes of gingerbread men, holiday trees, ornaments and more. Don’t forget the edible glitter.
Put together a holiday puzzle. 2020 was a big year for puzzles! Keep the momentum going with a 500-1000 piece holiday puzzle that will keep everyone entertained throughout the season. Photo Credit: Getty Images ,
Host a virtual holiday party. You can still celebrate with family, even while social distancing. Ship gifts in advance and unwrap them during a virtual celebration. Don’t miss the laughter, smiles, and moments to give thanks.
Create a holiday cocktail for the grownups. Try some spiked egg nog, cranberry moscow mules, boozy hot chocolate, or make your own yuletide concoction – this year is a fun time to get creative and make fun drinks at home!
Holiday karaoke. Who doesn’t love a good karaoke party? Make it competitive and see who can sing the best Mariah Carey holiday song. Judges can be in person or virtual.
Decorate as festive as possible. With more people staying home and less travel, this is the best year to decorate! Go all out with garland, lights, a real, fresh-cut holiday tree, wreaths and more – let your home inspire those warm holiday feelings.
Drive around to view the holiday lights folks have put up. Some neighborhoods get competitive with holiday lights, making for a fun and free show! Or check out the amazing annual light displays at locations near you.
Wear matching holiday pajamas. Buy a matching set of pajamas for everyone at home and you’ll have a holiday card to remember for years to come.
Cook a festive meal, break traditions and try new items for the menu. A non-traditional year is a great time to break traditions or make new ones – think of a fun, different menu to make this year memorable.
Watch a holiday movie. Or two or three. Home Alone, Love Actually, A Bad Moms Christmas, Serendipity – so many choices! Grab your popcorn, get cozy and enjoy a holiday movie marathon.
Prepare an easy ‘make ahead’ breakfast. The joy of being without large gatherings means less work and more time to entertain yourself. Make your favorite casseroles or dishes ahead of time and enjoy a ready made breakfast during the holidays – comfort food without the work!
Holiday arts and crafts. Decorate your own gift bags, holiday cards or home decor. A great activity to enjoy with kids and get into the holiday spirit.
