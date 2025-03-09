Armed man hospitalized following shooting near White House

A man is being treated at a D.C. hospital following an "armed confrontation" with U.S. Secret Service agents near the White House early Sunday morning.

It happened “shortly after midnight” at 17th and G streets in Northwest, according to Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

The Secret Service said it identified the man’s vehicle a block away moments before locating him walking on foot.

“As officers approached, the individual brandished a firearm and an armed confrontation ensued, during which shots were fired by our personnel,” according to a Secret Service statement.

The man, who D.C. police had identified as someone traveling from Indiana, was transported to a hospital. A firearm was recovered.

The man’s condition is not known.

No Secret Service personnel reported injuries.

President Donald Trump was in Florida at the time of the incident.

The D.C. police department, the primary agency responsible for use-of-force incidents within the District of Columbia, will conduct an investigation.

