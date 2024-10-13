What’s open, closed on Indigenous Peoples-Columbus Day 2024 in DC area

There will be some closures and adjustments in the D.C. area on Monday, Oct. 14, as residents commemorate Indigenous Peoples Day and Columbus Day.

The holiday recognizes the contributions and history of Native Americans.

Being that it’s a federal holiday, federal offices are closed and there are other changes to service around the D.C. region.

Here’s what’s open and closed on Indigenous Peoples Day and Columbus Day.

Transit

Arlington ART: The transit company said ART 41, 42, 45, 51, 55, 77 and 87 will operate on Saturday schedules. More information about how that reduced schedule works for each route is on its website. All other ART routes won’t operate on Monday.

DASH Bus: The City of Alexandria said the DASH buses will run on a Saturday schedule. The King Street Trolley will transport passengers as usual.

Fairfax Connector: The county said the Fairfax Connector will go off a holiday weekday schedule. Some routes don’t offer service. These routes will run: 101, 109, 151, 152, 159, 161, 162, 171, 301, 305, 306, 308, 310, 321, 322, 334, 340, 341, 350, 351, 352, 353, 371, 401, 402, 423, 427, 462, 463, 467, 507, 552, 553, 557, 558, 559, 574, 605, 615, 622, 625, 630, 642, 651, 660, 662, 671, 672, 703, 721, 803, 901, 921, 924, 937, 950, 951, 952, 954, 983, RIBS 1, RIBS 2, RIBS 3, RIBS 4 and RIBS 5.

Maryland Commuter Bus: Most buses won’t run on Monday. But Maryland Transit Administration Commuter Bus Route 201 is operating on a reduced schedule.

Metro: Metro trains will run on a Saturday holiday schedule from 5 a.m. to midnight. Some metrobuses will be running but they’re going to be on a Saturday supplemental schedule.

Montgomery County Ride On: The Montgomery County Department of Transportation said that the Ride On Bus is operating as normal, with regular rates.

MTA MARC Train: Trains will run on a reduced schedule on all three lines, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation.

PRTC OmniRide: OmniRide express buses aren’t going to run. But the transit company said all other buses are operating as normal (OmniRide Metro Express, OmniRide Local and OmniRide East-West Express).

TheBus: Prince George’s County won’t offer services on South County 51X, paratransit or microtransit. But it is offering rides on all North County and Central County routes as well as these South County routes: 20, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37 and 53. The routes that are scheduled to operate Monday will be on a regular schedule.

Virginia Railway Express (VRE): The trains don’t run on federal holidays, including Indigenous Peoples Day.

DC

Classes are canceled in public schools on Monday.

There will be one library open in each ward from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Trash and recycling won’t be collected. The trash day will slide for the rest of the week, with the last day of collections being Saturday.

The Department of Motor Vehicles closed on Saturday, Oct. 13 and will reopen after the holiday.

All community centers, parks and recreation centers and aquatic centers will be closed Monday.

Maryland

Virginia

All Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles offices will be closed. Customers are encouraged to use its online services.

