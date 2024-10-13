What’s open, closed on Indigenous Peoples-Columbus Day 2024 in DC area

There will be some closures and adjustments in the D.C. area on Monday, Oct. 14, as the country commemorates Indigenous Peoples Day and Columbus Day.
The holiday recognizes the contributions and history of Native Americans.
Being that it’s a federal holiday, federal offices are closed and there are other changes to service around the D.C. region.
Here’s what’s open and closed on Indigenous Peoples Day and Columbus Day.
Transit
Arlington ART: The transit company said ART 41, 42, 45, 51, 55, 77 and 87 will operate on Saturday schedules. More information about how that reduced schedule works for each route is on its website. All other ART routes won’t operate on Monday.
DASH Bus: The City of Alexandria said the DASH buses will run on a Saturday schedule. The King Street Trolley will transport passengers as usual.
Fairfax Connector: The county said the Fairfax Connector will go off a holiday weekday schedule. Some routes don’t offer service. These routes will run: 101, 109, 151, 152, 159, 161, 162, 171, 301, 305, 306, 308, 310, 321, 322, 334, 340, 341, 350, 351, 352, 353, 371, 401, 402, 423, 427, 462, 463, 467, 507, 552, 553, 557, 558, 559, 574, 605, 615, 622, 625, 630, 642, 651, 660, 662, 671, 672, 703, 721, 803, 901, 921, 924, 937, 950, 951, 952, 954, 983, RIBS 1, RIBS 2, RIBS 3, RIBS 4 and RIBS 5.
Maryland Commuter Bus: Most buses won’t run on Monday. But Maryland Transit Administration Commuter Bus Route 201 is operating on a reduced schedule.
Metro: Metro trains will run on a Saturday holiday schedule from 5 a.m. to midnight. Some metrobuses will be running but they’re going to be on a Saturday supplemental schedule.
Montgomery County Ride On: The Montgomery County Department of Transportation said that the Ride On Bus is operating as normal, with regular rates.
MTA MARC Train: Trains will run on a reduced schedule on all three lines, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation.
PRTC OmniRide: OmniRide express buses aren’t going to run. But the transit company said all other buses are operating as normal (OmniRide Metro Express, OmniRide Local and OmniRide East-West Express).
TheBus: Prince George’s County won’t offer services on South County 51X, paratransit or microtransit. But it is offering rides on all North County and Central County routes as well as these South County routes: 20, 32, 33, 34, 35, 36, 37 and 53. The routes that are scheduled to operate Monday will be on a regular schedule.
Virginia Railway Express (VRE): The trains don’t run on federal holidays, including Indigenous Peoples Day.
DC
- Classes are canceled in public schools on Monday.
- There will be one library open in each ward from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Trash and recycling won’t be collected. The trash day will slide for the rest of the week, with the last day of collections being Saturday.
- The Department of Motor Vehicles closed on Saturday, Oct. 13 and will reopen after the holiday.
- All community centers, parks and recreation centers and aquatic centers will be closed Monday.
Maryland
Charles County
- Government offices, school-based community centers and the animal care center in the county will be closed.
- The public library will be closed to observe Indigenous Peoples Day.
- Public schools will only be closed for students; there will be parent-teacher conferences.
Howard County
- Government offices, courts, animal shelter and over 50 centers in the county will be closed.
- Public schools will be open for students.
- Public libraries will be open.
- Typical Monday trash, recycling, yard trim and food scrap collection services will still take place and the Alpha Ridge Landfill will be open on the holiday.
- The Regional Transportation Agency will run on its regular weekday schedule.
Montgomery County
- Public schools will be open for students.
- All county public libraries will be closed for staff development and training.
- The county’s circuit court will be closed.
- Regular trash collection day will go on as scheduled.
Prince George’s County
- All public schools will be open for students and staff.
- All county government offices, except public safety agencies, will be closed.
- All libraries will be closed Sunday and Monday in observance of Native American Day.
Virginia
All Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles offices will be closed. Customers are encouraged to use its online services.
Alexandria
- All city government offices will be closed.
- The city’s circuit court will be closed.
- Schools will be closed for students.
- All libraries will be closed.
Arlington County
- Schools will be closed for students, while staff participates in professional learning.
- Public libraries will be open.
- Government offices in the county will be open.
Fairfax County
- County government offices will be open.
- Schools will be closed for students.
- Public libraries will be open.
- Trash-and-recycling pickup service will still continue during the holiday.
Falls Church
- Schools will be closed for students and staff.
- The Mary Riley Styles Public Library will be closed for the holiday.
- Government offices and services will be closed.
- No in-person early voting on Oct. 14.
Loudoun County
- All public library branches will be closed, but online resources will still be available.
- Public schools and administrative offices will be closed.
- Government administrative offices and the county’s workforce center will be closed.
- The Loudoun County Courthouse Shuttle will not operate from the Pennington Garage and Lot to the courthouse. Additionally, the Commuter Bus Service won’t run.
