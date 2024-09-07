DC Bike Ride brings ten thousand cyclists to nation’s capital

Ten thousand people cycled about 20 miles on bicycles for the 2024 DC Bike Ride around the nation's capital Saturday morning.

The riders started off from 12th Street and Constitution Ave. in Northwest, finishing on Pennsylvania Ave. for a “finish festival” with food, drink, a beer garden and live music.

“They will get to see some iconic landmarks in D.C. The Jefferson Memorial, they’ll go over Arlington Memorial Bridge, the 14th Street Bridge, The Kennedy Center. Then they’ll also be stopping and seeing Hains Point, and then come back downtown for a party,” said Danielle Ruiz, director of partners and communications for DC Bike Ride.

The first DC Bike Ride was held in 2016. Since then, Ruiz said over $225,000 has been donated to charities around the District.

“We are very committed to supporting our community. We work with organizations like the Washington Area Bicyclists Association for the effort for safe streets. Our Pedal with a Purpose program is in year five. We partner with CareFirst, one of our presenting partners, to donate to Dreaming Out Loud to fight food insecurity right here in the District. Today, $25,000 is being donated on behalf of today’s riders.”

The streets were packed with smiling cyclists young and old. A lot of the riders brought their dogs. One of the 200 volunteers told WTOP they saw a cyclist participating with a cat riding in a bag on their back.

Archie Bates, of Manassas, Virginia, said he was excited for the chance to ride around the streets of D.C., car-free: “I think seeing the diversity here. We got a little bit of everything, from beginner to advanced riders. It’s just a great day.”

He described the feeling of looking around and seeing so many people on bikes: “It’s a great atmosphere. Everybody is in a good mood. It’s not hot, it’s not cold, it’s just right for a ride. It’s a Goldilocks Day,” said Bates.

Another first-timer is Tonya Easter. She and work-friends traveled from Richmond, Virginia, to take part in the ride.

“There is a big group of us here today,” said Easter. “I love the energy here.”

WTOP asked Easter what she was looking forward to most. She smiled and said “finishing the race.”

Among the thousands of riders, many cyclists participated together as families.

“It’s a great opportunity for a little family bonding,” said cyclist Angel Gonzalez. “And having a good time, enjoying D.C. and getting some exercise.”

Gonzalez said his family lives right outside of D.C. He, his wife and two daughters have made participating in the DC Bike Ride a family tradition.

“I think this may be the fifth time we’re doing it,” said 17-year-old Annalise Gonzalez. “My parents want to do this as a family.”

When WTOP asked Annalise, a high school senior, if she still wanted to participate, she smiled and said: “I still want to do it, but you know, I’m here because my family wants to.”

WTOP asked Angel if his kids were riding because they wanted to, or because he made them.

“Maybe a little bit of both,” Angel said.

