A girl was sexually assaulted in the 80s. Police have now made an arrest

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

September 21, 2024, 8:45 AM

A Fredericksburg, Virginia, man has been arrested for a sexual assault case over four decades old.

On June 7, a woman told Fairfax County police that she was sexually assaulted numerous times as a child between 1980 and 1983 on a horse farm in Great Falls.

After investigating the report, detectives arrested Edward Shelton, 81, of Fredericksburg.

Police said in a release that he worked as a farrier on various horse farms throughout Northern Virginia and Stafford County during that time period.

Shelton turned himself in to the Stafford County Sherriff’s Office on Thursday and will be transferred to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

He faces two counts of indecent liberties and is being held without bond.

Police are urging any other victims to come forward by calling their Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 4.

