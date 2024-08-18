Virginia releases draft guidelines to restrict cellphones in public schools

On Thursday, the Virginia Department of Education issued its draft guidelines that would restrict student cellphone usage during the day.

From vaping, the cost of school supplies to cellphone policies, the WTOP team is studying up on hot-button topics in education across the D.C. region. Follow on air and online in our series “WTOP Goes Back to School” this August and September.

The Virginia Department of Education issued its draft guidelines Thursday, which would restrict student cellphone usage during the day.

Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties already have in place similar restrictions, but the state agency is following through on Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order in July that called for “cell phone-free education.”

The draft guidelines call for “bell to bell” restrictions for elementary, middle and high school public school students.

That means the use of cellphone, or personal electronic devices would not be allowed during the entire school day, including lunch time and time between classes. Cellphones brought to school must be turned off and stored away, under the draft guidelines.

Under the proposed rules, parents would be instructed to use school-based communications, such as calling or emailing the appropriate school office, to communicate emergencies.

There would be exemptions for some students, including students on individualized education plans. The draft plans will be finalized in mid-September.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.