How to protect yourself from falling trees and branches after fatal accident in DC

Like most plants, trees do have a way of showing some type of distress. So how can you protect yourself?

People who live on Capitol Hill near Garfield Park in D.C. are still shaken up after a woman was killed by a falling tree limb while she was walking her dog last week.

The incident has led to more awareness about when trees may be a safety risk.

Like most plants, trees do have a way of showing some type of distress. So how can you protect yourself?

Experts say you should inspect trees on your property regularly, especially large trees with limbs hanging near bedrooms and other parts of your home.

If you decide to go with a professional to remove these potentially dangerous branches, Kevin Brasler with Washington Consumers’ Checkbook said it’s best to get several written proposals.

“We found that tree care services and the arborists they send often have different approaches to dealing with problem trees, and sometimes you don’t need to remove the whole tree. Some will suggest trimming more than others,” Brasler said.

Brasler said with any tree care service, make sure they are licensed and insured.

“(The written proposals) should carry workers’ compensation insurance and it should carry liability insurance,” according to Brasler. “Tree care work is very dangerous, not just to the workers doing it, but potentially to your property and your neighbors’ property.”

And if you lose trees or limbs after a storm, he recommended not hiring people who come door to door and promise to do the work and clean up right away. Oftentimes, they will say they are doing work for a neighbor.

“Most of these people are scam artists. They’re going to take your money and you’re never going to see them again,” Brasler said. “Some will do the work, but they’ll do it poorly. They’re usually unlicensed operators.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.