WATCH LIVE: Key Bridge removal, cleanup begins in Baltimore

Crews in Baltimore, Maryland, are starting to remove pieces of the Francis Scott Key Bridge that collapsed when a ship ran into it last week.

On Saturday, teams of engineers started cutting and lifting steel wreckage from the bridge in the Patapsco River.

StreamTime Live, the company that first captured the collapse of the bridge, has a livestream of the cleanup here:

The Key Bridge Response Unified Command includes the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the Maryland Department of the Environment, the Maryland Transportation Authority, the Witt O’Brien’s representing Synergy Marine, and the Maryland State Police.

