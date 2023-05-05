Free Lyft rides offered in DC region during Cinco de Mayo

The Washington Regional Alcohol Program, along with Lyft, is offering free rides to anyone who's had too much to drink on Cinco de Mayo.

Over a third of traffic deaths in the U.S. during Cinco de Mayo involve drunk drivers, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and one organization is offering free rides to anyone who’s had too much to drink in a drive to keep roads safe.

The Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP) said would-be drunk drivers can download the Lyft app and enter the “SoberRide” code in the apps “Payment” tab to receive a no-cost ride home, up to $15.

WRAP’s code for Cinco de Mayo will be posted on its website at 3 p.m. Friday. The code is redeemable from 4 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Saturday.

The code can be used by anyone 21 and older and anywhere inside Prince George’s, Montgomery, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties, as well as anywhere in D.C.

WRAP also offers its SoberRide program on St. Patrick’s Day, Independence Day, Halloween and the winter holidays through New Year’s.

“We’ve had over 85,000 people that have taken advantage of this local and life saving program since we started it back in 1991,” WRAP President Kurt Erickson said.

“Our ridership has only increased. Just two months ago for St. Patrick’s Day we had almost a thousand persons utilize the program in just one night, and that was the second-highest level of ridership in the program’s 32-year history.”

Erickson said all the elements that typically lead to high program ridership are coming together for this Cinco de Mayo.

“I have no idea what our ridership will be (this Cinco de Mayo), but it seems to always be higher when the weather is good, as it’s forecasted, and when any of our holidays fall on a weekend. And of course this one will, Friday night.”