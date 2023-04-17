More dry, windy weather sparks fire risk for DC region

Dry and windy conditions are once again in the forecast Tuesday, leading to an increased risk of outdoor fires in the D.C. area.

Dry and windy conditions are once again in the forecast for Tuesday, leading to an increased risk of outdoor fires in the D.C. area.

The D.C. area is technically currently experiencing drought conditions, according to Rubin-Oster a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

So far this year, the region has picked up about 6 inches of rain when normally that number should be around 11 inches at this time of the year.

“This is the fifth-driest start to a year in D.C.’s history,” Rubin-Oster said. “This continues from our dry winter too.”

The National Weather Service issued a “Fire Weather Watch” for the entire region, which is set to be in effect through the afternoon and evening hours Tuesday.

“The combination of dry conditions, low humidity and strong gusty winds may result in favorable conditions for the rapid spread of fires,” according to the National Weather Service.

Dry conditions cause vegetation to become parched, creating the perfect fuel source for fires.

When vegetation is dry, it burns more easily and spreads more quickly. Windy conditions can also contribute to the spread of fires by carrying burning debris and embers, which can ignite new fires far from the original source.

“Anything that can spark a fire is a concern because that fire can grow,” Brendon Rubin-Oster said.

In addition to natural factors, human activity can increase the risk of fires in dry and windy conditions.

Activities, such as campfires, barbecues and fireworks, can all potentially ignite dry vegetation and start fires. Even something as simple as throwing a cigarette butt out of a car window can start a fire in the right conditions.

“Even people idling and leaving their engine on in the grass, sometimes you can get a dry spark,” Rubin-Oster said. “The concern is it would spark and then grow more quickly given the dry, windy conditions.”

Preventing fires in dry and windy conditions requires a combination of preparedness and caution.

That includes monitoring weather conditions and fire danger ratings, following fire restrictions and being mindful of any activities that could potentially start a fire.