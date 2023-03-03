Live Radio
Report: DC area among cheapest rates for car insurance

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

March 3, 2023, 11:12 AM

Inflation is driving up car insurance rates, but rates in the D.C. area appear to be more affordable than the rest of the country.

A new report from Bankrate, a financial services company, found that Virginia is the sixth-cheapest state for car insurance and Maryland is 17th.

Including the District, the region’s metro area is the third cheapest place to insure a car in the nation based on local incomes and other factors.

The survey finds that the average annual premium for car insurance in metro D.C. is $1,711, which is $300 below the national average.

Rates are up about a $100 for a policy in Virginia this year, and $40 in Maryland. The average annual premium in Virginia is $1,439, and $1,971 in Maryland.

But inflation isn’t the only thing driving up your rates. There is also the car you drive, your driving record and teenagers on your policy, Bankrate said.

