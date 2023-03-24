Peak bloom is here: DC cherry trees reach final bloom stage

It's happening people! The famous D.C. cherry blossom trees have hit peak bloom.

The National Park Service said that the blossoms are open and “putting on a gorgeous show.”

The blossoms are open & putting on a gorgeous show. We hope to see you soon.

The final of six stages could not happen on a better day, with warm temperatures in the 70s and a breeze.

The area around the Tidal Basin has already been swarmed with crowds, and visitors are urged to take walk, bike or take Metro to cut back on traffic.

People won’t get a chance to see the cherry blossoms Friday due to the rainy forecast, even though there won’t be high winds, according to WTOP meteorologist Chad Merrill.

The next opportunity people have to see the blossoms will be Saturday afternoon, despite winds, which should not bring the blossoms down, Merrill said.

Blossom Kite Festival

Those who enjoyed the cherry blossoms can also check out the annual Blossom Kite Festival this Sunday. It was rescheduled from Saturday due to the expected rain coming to D.C.

It will be bright Sunday with temperatures expected to reach close to 70 degrees.

The festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday on the Washington Monument grounds, and it’s free to all ages. Attendees can make kites, listen to music, watch performances and even compete.

WTOP’s Cheyenne Corin and Chad Merrill contributed to this story.