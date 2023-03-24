MARCH MADNESS: Florida Atlantic makes first Elite Eight | Gonzaga beats UCLA with late 3-pointer | Women's Sweet 16 is set | See photos of local teams
Peak bloom is here: DC cherry trees reach final bloom stage

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

March 24, 2023, 6:27 AM

It’s happening, people! The famous D.C. cherry trees have hit peak bloom.

The National Park Service said that the blossoms are open and “putting on a gorgeous show.”

The final of six stages could not happen on a better day, with warm temperatures in the 70s and a breeze.

The area around the Tidal Basin has already been swarmed with crowds, and visitors are urged to take walk, bike or take Metro to cut back on traffic.

A Yoshino cherry tree blossom is seen in the afternoon sun, Thursday, March 23, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

People won’t get a chance to see the cherry blossoms Friday due to the rainy forecast, even though there won’t be high winds, according to WTOP meteorologist Chad Merrill.

The next opportunity people have to see the blossoms will be Saturday afternoon, despite winds, which should not bring the blossoms down, Merrill said.

Blossom Kite Festival

Those who enjoyed the cherry blossoms can also check out the annual Blossom Kite Festival this Sunday. It was rescheduled from Saturday due to the expected rain coming to D.C.

It will be bright Sunday with temperatures expected to reach close to 70 degrees.

The festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday on the Washington Monument grounds, and it’s free to all ages. Attendees can make kites, listen to music, watch performances and even compete.

WTOP’s Cheyenne Corin and Chad Merrill contributed to this story.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

