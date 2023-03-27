Live Radio
Fire officials investigating reports of smoke odor across DC region

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

March 27, 2023, 3:11 PM

Reports of smoke and the smell of rubber inundated fire department call centers in Southern Maryland and D.C. on Monday morning.

From St. Mary’s to Prince George’s counties, to the District, crews are searching for a source of what’s being described as an “electrical fire smell.”

Fire officials in Fairfax County, Virginia, said they’ve received similar reports.

No local source has been found, but fire departments are pointing to a 5,200-acre brush fire burning in North Carolina‘s Tyrrell County as a possible culprit.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources sent out an advisory about the fire Monday morning. It is unclear if that is the source of the haze and rubber smell.

The National Weather Service said that the smoke should be cleared Monday evening.

