Md. contractor charged with attempted voyeurism after discovery of hidden camera in DC bathroom

A Maryland contractor hired to remodel an apartment D.C. this summer has been charged with voyeurism after police say he installed a hidden camera in a bathroom changing area.

A Maryland contractor hired to remodel an apartment in D.C. has been charged with attempted voyeurism after police say he installed a hidden camera in a bathroom changing area.

Eddy Danilo Giron, 41, of Hyattsville, was arrested Wednesday and appeared in D.C. Superior Court Thursday. He pleaded not guilty and was released with a promise to appear at his next court date, which is set for Dec. 6.

Attempted voyeurism is a misdemeanor charge.

An arrest warrant says officers were called to an apartment on 3rd Street in Southwest D.C. on June 23 after a woman who lived there reported discovering a mini surveillance camera that had been set up inside a changing area where she and her daughter had been changing clothes.

The discovery of the camera came after Giron had spent three days remodeling the bathroom in the apartment, the women told police. One of the women told police that after she found the camera, Giron began behaving in an anxious manner, “refusing to make eye contact and was sweating profusely,” according to the warrant.

When investigators reviewed footage from the camera, Giron “is clearly seen setting up the camera in the changing area,” police said in the warrant.

The warrant said one of the women was captured on the hidden camera partially undressed.

The footage also indicated the camera had also been placed in a vent and underneath a sink aiming at a toilet, the warrant said.

Investigators obtained a search warrant in August and searched an iPhone and two laptops belonging to Giron but didn’t turn up any other evidence, according to the documents.