Cases of hand, foot and mouth disease are popping up this year. It's a viral infection usually seen in the summer and early fall, and it's typically common in children younger than 5 years old.

“We are certainly seeing a number of cases of hand, foot and mouth especially in younger children,” said Dr. Caleb Ward, a pediatric emergency medicine attending physician at Children’s National Hospital. Ward also is the program director for Emergency Medical Services for Children Program in D.C.

Pandemic-related precautions taken in recent years could have prevented cases of hand, foot and mouth disease that might have happened otherwise.

“There is some data emerging to suggest that we’re catching up on all of those normal — and I say that as the pediatric doc — normal illnesses that kids get when they’re not isolated from one another. So, I think for many parents, most kids, by the time they’re 5, will have had this and that’s why kids who are older than 5 usually get it less severely,” Ward said.

Hand, foot and mouth disease is caused by a group of viruses called enteroviruses; repeat exposures help bodies build immunity to it.

“If you’ve had it once, you’ll have some immunity the next time you get exposed, so you may have a less-severe condition the second time around,” Ward said, explaining that it’s more unusual in adults.

“So, there’s some data to suggest parents might be in for a little bit of a rough ride, as kids get back into the rough-and-tumble and the great things that happen when they’re at school, but also the exposure to other illnesses,” he said.

Hand, foot and mouth disease is usually not serious, but it’s very contagious and spreads quickly at schools and day care centers.

Symptoms usually begin similar to a cold, with a fever, sore throat and runny nose. Then a rash of tiny, red, oval shapes that sometimes blister and scab can develop on various body parts.

“Characteristically, we’re looking to see them on their hands and the feet, on the palms of the hands and the soles of the feet. But, we can also see it around the mouth and in the mouth. And around the buttocks,” Ward said. “The lesions around the mouth can be especially problematic because it can make it painful to drink and eat. And so, one of the biggest challenges is keeping kids hydrated.”

Most people get better on their own in seven to 10 days.

Hand, foot and mouth disease FAQs

How do you treat it?

“This is a minor illness that with Tylenol (acetaminophen) and Motrin (ibuprofen) to control fever, and [with] fluids, parents are able to manage at home,” Ward said. Consuming items such as ice cream, ice pops, cool liquids and frozen things can sometimes feel better than typical foods to children with mouth sores.

How long should infected children stay isolated?

“Of course, families should follow any rules or regulations from their particular school or day care and their local jurisdiction. But in general when kids no longer have fever, they’re not drooling too much from any of those sores, and they don’t have any open or weeping blisters from hand, foot and mouth, then most pediatricians and official guidance would say that those kids can return,” Ward said.

How do you prevent spreading or catching it?

It’s spread by direct contact and respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing. “So really, all the same good advice about hand-washing and hand hygiene. And if there’s any open blisters and kids have to be around other folks, keeping those covered if you can,” Ward said.

When should parents seek medical attention?

“If they’re concerned that their kid is getting dehydrated — so not peeing as much is a really good sign that could be a problem. If their child is very young (less than 6 months of age) … if their kid has a medical condition that makes them more prone to getting sick. Or, if the child is not getting better over the course of a week, I’d like them to make sure they’re seeking out medical help.”

Additional advice related to hand, foot and mouth disease can be found on the American Academy of Pediatrics website.