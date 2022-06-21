Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC primary guide | Meet DC candidates for mayor | Virginia primary guide | Local election news
Family business shares mission to support Black entrepreneurs

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

June 21, 2022, 9:30 AM

Isaiah, pictured with Mayor Muriel Bowser, was recently awarded the young entrepreneur of the year award by the DC Chamber of Commerce for his hard work. Profits from their sales supported Special Olympics Virginia.
For many, celebrating Juneteenth means recognizing Black businesses making a difference in the community and encouraging others to do the same.

Apparel startup CEO Tiffany Hamilton and her son Isaiah recently founded Victor Wear — a black-owned activewear brand focused on creating economic opportunities for the differently abled and inspiring triumph over obstacles.

“We created this company as a way to secure his future but also as a way to create jobs for people like him,” said Hamilton.

Isaiah, who has high-functioning autism, was recently awarded the “Young Entrepreneur of the Year” award by the D.C. Chamber of Commerce for his hard work.

Hamilton said 10% of the company’s profits go toward supporting the Special Olympics Virginia.

“Since we launched about two months ago, we’ve really built some great momentum,” she said.

Hamilton says only 2% of businesses with employees are Black-owned, and only 6% are Hispanic-owned. Her mission is to create awareness about the importance of eliminating the disparities that make that possible.

“We all can be equality allies by supporting Black businesses and really being aware that we exist,” said Hamilton.

You can learn more about Victorwear by visiting their website at Victorwear.com

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

