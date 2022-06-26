SUPREME COURT NEWS: READ: Excerpts from Dobbs ruling | How will voters react | What's next for opponents and supporters? | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision | Va. crisis pregnancy center vandalized
Hot and humid Sunday will give way to rainstorms across DC region

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

June 26, 2022, 5:25 PM

The hot and cloudy Sunday afternoon is set to take a turn, as thunderstorms begin creeping their way into the D.C. area overnight.

As the high pressure system that was centered over the region begins to move offshore, it welcomes a cold front from the west that will bring clouds and rainy weather. But afternoon rainstorms will likely remain near the Interstate 81 corridor and west of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

As rainstorms turn toward the area overnight, it will remain hot, however.

“It will continue to feel more like late July than late June (Sunday),” Storm Team 4 meteorologist Clay Anderson said.

Temperatures were slated to peak this afternoon in the low 90s, and it continues to feel humid throughout the day. In the south and east areas of the D.C. region, heat indexes will feel closer to the mid-90s.

A cold front is expected to come in overnight, just in time for the Monday morning commute. Drivers should be ready for rain and isolated thunderstorms.

Rain will continue into Monday afternoon, ending late in the day and gradually clearing up overnight.

Forecast

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies. Hot and humid. Late day storms east of the Blue Ridge. Highs in the low 90s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Showers move in overnight. Temps in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Rain Showers and isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Humid. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies clearing late. Cooler. Rain and thunder. Highs near 80.

Current conditions

Lauren Hamilton

Lauren Hamilton is an Associate Producer at WTOP and a graduate of the University of Maryland. She enjoys covering the intersection of arts, culture and social justice in local communities. She began as an intern with WTOP in the summer of 2021.

