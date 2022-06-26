Hot and humid Sunday will give way to rainstorms across DC region

The hot and cloudy Sunday afternoon is set to take a turn, as thunderstorms begin creeping their way into the D.C. area overnight.

As the high pressure system that was centered over the region begins to move offshore, it welcomes a cold front from the west that will bring clouds and rainy weather. But afternoon rainstorms will likely remain near the Interstate 81 corridor and west of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop over the mountains and drift eastward this afternoon. Most of the storms will weaken as they reach the foothills and piedmont early this evening. pic.twitter.com/b7fxtXItMS — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) June 26, 2022

As rainstorms turn toward the area overnight, it will remain hot, however.

“It will continue to feel more like late July than late June (Sunday),” Storm Team 4 meteorologist Clay Anderson said.

Temperatures were slated to peak this afternoon in the low 90s, and it continues to feel humid throughout the day. In the south and east areas of the D.C. region, heat indexes will feel closer to the mid-90s.

A mix of sun and clouds is expected today. Afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible, especially to the west of the Blue Ridge. pic.twitter.com/Xj7KKvYPpE — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) June 26, 2022

A cold front is expected to come in overnight, just in time for the Monday morning commute. Drivers should be ready for rain and isolated thunderstorms.

Rain will continue into Monday afternoon, ending late in the day and gradually clearing up overnight.

Forecast

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies. Hot and humid. Late day storms east of the Blue Ridge. Highs in the low 90s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Showers move in overnight. Temps in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Rain Showers and isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Humid. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy skies clearing late. Cooler. Rain and thunder. Highs near 80.

