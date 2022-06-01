App Exclusive: WTOP’s Fuel Your Summer FREE Gas Giveaway

Open this contest in the WTOP 103.5FM App, register within the app and enter our Fuel Your Summer Sweepstakes for the chance to win $100 each weekday in gas gift cards and the Grand Prize of FREE gas for a year up to $6,000 from WTOP and Astound Broadband powered by RCN.

Open this contest in the WTOP 103.5FM App, register within the app and enter our Fuel Your Summer Sweepstakes for the chance to win $100 each weekday in gas gift cards and the Grand Prize of FREE gas for a year up to $6,000 from WTOP and Astound Broadband powered by RCN.

1) Download or open the WTOP App

2) Register on the MyWTOP page with My Rewards

3) Enter the Fuel Your Summer Sweepstakes for your chance to win $100 in gas gift cards each weekday and the Grand Prize of FREE gas for a year up to $6,000. Enter once between June 1 – June 30 for your chance to win! We will pick a daily winner each day of the week Monday – Friday and each participant will also be entered for the chance to win the Grand Prize.

Fuel your summer is brought to you by Astound Broadband – powered by RCN. Boost your Internet with a GIG and experience better. Visit astound.com

About the WTOP app

PERSONALIZATION AND OTHER APP FEATURES:

Sign up for alerts: breaking news, weather, traffic, mass transit, closings & delays, sports and coronavirus.

Use myWTOP to create a personalized news feed. Select the topics you are interested in and WTOP will customize a list of articles just for you.

Submit photos, video and audio through our “Report to WTOP” feature.

Set an alarm to “Wake Up to WTOP.”

Save and share important articles.

Read exclusive stories from the award-winning staff of WTOP reporters.

REWARDS:

The WTOP app also offers rewards and sweepstakes!

Just open the WTOP app, tap myWTOP and myRewards to check out potential offerings.

You must be registered within the app to win.

LISTENING FEATURES:

Listen live to WTOP Radio.

Stream major press conferences and news events live.

Subscribe to and download podcasts from the WTOP Podcast Center.

Listen live to WTOP while browsing the rest of the app.

TRAFFIC APP FEATURES:

Sign up for “My Traffic” alerts to receive push notifications from the WTOP Traffic Center about incidents that will impact YOUR commute. My Traffic alerts are the most custom traffic alerts available in the Washington D.C. region.

Report a traffic incident to WTOP via phone, Twitter, voice memo or email.

Miss a traffic report on the radio? Our latest reports can be heard on-demand in the app.

Where is traffic the worst? View our map powered by the WTOP Traffic Center and Google Maps.

Taking Metro? We offer up-to-the-minute bus and train incidents and delays, as well as easy access to a Metro map.

View the latest tweets from @WTOPtraffic.

WEATHER APP FEATURES:

Bookmark your favorite locations for easy access to weather conditions.

Sign up to receive weather alerts.

Hourly and 10-day forecasts.

Radar map.

Closings and Delays information and alerts.

APP FUNCTIONALITY: