15-year-old composer brings her talent to the Lincoln Memorial for weekend concert

The steps of the Lincoln Memorial will be transformed into a musical experience Saturday as 15-year-old Jordan Millar showcases her talent.

Millar began her journey as a young composer with the New York Philharmonic Very Young Composers program when she was just 9 years old.

“The Philharmonic really introduced me to composing and that’s where I found out that it was even a possibility,” said Millar.

She’ll be opening up for the concert titled Rebuild Harmony, put on by the organization Opera Italiana Is in the Air. Millar also wrote a piece titled Erodesa for orchestra.

“A lot of people my age might not feel connected to classical music or opera music. The work that Opera Italiania is doing will change that and I’m so glad I get to be a part of that,” she said.

Founder and conductor Alvise Casellati says the concert will be a healing experience and will create more accessibility.

“The beauty of the place where we are performing coupled with the professionality of it, it will be an experience that people talk about for a long time,” said Casellati.

He also hopes to encourage more women and young minorities like Jordan to get involved in the genre.

“It is still today an issue. What matters, in the end, is talent,” he added.

The concert has traveled across the world from Miami to Europe. Millar will be joined by Paloma Dineli Chesky, a 14-year-old composer who will sing “Peace in all Worlds.”

The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. and will be free to the public.