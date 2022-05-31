RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US expected to send rocket systems to Ukraine | Rocket strike in Sloviansk | Mayor says half of Sievierodonetsk seized by Russian forces | A ‘terrible nightmare’
Man killed when personal watercrafts collide in Md.

The Associated Press

May 31, 2022, 8:00 PM

BERLIN, Md. (AP) — A 20-year-old man was killed when two personal watercrafts collided Monday on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Maryland Natural Resources Police said the crash happened in Sinepuxent Bay in an area off Grays Creek Drive in the Berlin area, The Daily Times reported.

Two personal watercrafts were traveling close together at a high rate of speed when they collided, sending one watercraft and its rider airborne, police said.

One man, identified as Derek Salas of Silver Spring, was breathing when he was removed from the water, but he was unconscious, police said. He died on the way to the hospital, police said.

The other person involved in the crash was not named.

