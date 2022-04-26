Md. ‘drug kingpins’ arrested; more than $1M in drugs seized

Law enforcement officials in Maryland said Tuesday they've dealt a serious blow to an Eastern Shore drug trafficking organization.

Maryland State Police said the monthslong, multi-agency investigation led to the indictment of nine people and the seizure of more than $1 million worth of cocaine, opioids, heroin, marijuana and methamphetamines.

The alleged traffickers distributed drugs in Caroline and Dorchester counties, as well as parts of Delaware, according to police, who said investigators from multiple agencies developed enough evidence to obtain 11 search warrants for homes in Preston, Hurlock, Federalsburg, Lanham and Crofton.

Those warrants yielded the seizure of a massive amount of drugs: 18 kilograms of cocaine, 2.7 kilograms of heroin/fentanyl, 5.9 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and 170 pounds of marijuana, according to authorities.

They also recovered 34 firearms and money believed to be connected to the operation.

“The narcotics alone in this case have an estimated street value over $1 million,” a state police spokesperson told WTOP.

Below are the nine people indicted:

Justin Aaron Spain, 41, of Lanham, Maryland

Charged with:

2 counts of being a drug kingpin

Possession of large amount of controlled dangerous substance

Distribution of large amount of controlled dangerous substance

Distribution of narcotics

2 counts of conspiracy to distribute narcotic

Possession with intent to distribute narcotics

2 counts of possession with intent to distribute narcotics

Conspiracy with intent to distribute narcotics

Michael Anthony Holland, 36, of Hurlock, Maryland

Charged with:

3 counts of being a drug kingpin

3 counts conspiracy to distribute large amounts of narcotics

3 counts conspiracy to distribute narcotics

Felon in possession of firearm

Rifle/shotgun possession by disqualified person

Illegal possession ammunition

Gregory Lovern Williams Jr., 39, of Federalsburg, Maryland

Charged with:

2 counts of being a drug kingpin

2 counts of conspiracy to distribute controlled dangerous substances

4 counts conspiracy to distribute narcotics

Firearm possession with a felony conviction

Illegal possession of ammunition

Possession of controlled dangerous substance not-marijuana

Margerette Derosiers, 28, of Federalsburg, Maryland

Charged with:

Conspiracy to distribute large amounts of controlled dangerous substances

Conspiracy to distribute narcotics

2 counts of possession with intent to distribute narcotics

2 counts possession of controlled dangerous substances not-marijuana

Andre Luther Woolford, 33, of Hurlock, Maryland

Charged with:

Possession with intent to distribute narcotics

2 counts of conspiracy to possession with intent to distribute narcotics

Possession of controlled dangerous substance not-marijuana

Joseph Archie Spain III, 44, of Preston, Maryland

Charged with:

2 counts of possession with intent to distribute narcotics

2 counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances

3 counts of conspiracy with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances

3 counts of use of a firearm in drug trafficking

Controlled dangerous substance nuisance

2 counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance – not marijuana

Possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana

Michelle Lynn Spain, 48, of Preston, Maryland

Charged with:

Conspiracy to commit possession with intent to distribute narcotics

2 counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances

2 counts of conspiracy to commit possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances

3 counts of using a firearm in drug trafficking

Controlled dangerous substance nuisance

2 counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance – not marijuana

Possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana

James Eugene Simms, 36, of Great Mills, Maryland

Charged with:

Possession with intent to distribute narcotics

Conspiracy to distribute narcotics

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance – not marijuana

George Alfred Butler, 56, of Federalsburg, Maryland

Charged with:

Possession with intent to distribute narcotics

Conspiracy to distribute narcotics

Possession of a controlled dangerous substance – not marijuana

All nine are being held without bond.

The investigation was initiated by the Caroline County Drug Task Force, a multi-agency unit. Officers and contributions come from the Caroline County Sheriff’s Department, Maryland State Police, Maryland Natural Resources Police, Caroline County States Attorney’s Office and the Denton Police Department.

The case remains under investigation.