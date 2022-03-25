New video shows assault on 14th Street Bridge involving alleged trucker convoy participants

Video footage shows a fight between a motorcyclist and alleged members of the trucker convoy protests that happened on the 14th Street Bridge last week.

An Alexandria, Virginia, man named Logan confirmed to WTOP that he was the one in the video on March 16, wearing a helmet and pinned down on the ground. At least three people were above him.

Logan said the people were participants of a trucker convoy protesting mostly-lifted COVID-19 restrictions that passed through the D.C. area.

You can see a video obtained by The Daily Beast below.

The Daily Beast has obtained exclusive footage of the March 16th incident on the 14th St. bridge, where after a biker flipped off a truck driver with The People’s Convoy, the biker’s head was slammed into the ground — following truckers allegedly stealing his bike keys. pic.twitter.com/QchuIwCkKv — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) March 25, 2022

Logan told WTOP that he was on his motorcycle in traffic caused by the shutdown of the off-ramps in preparation for the convoy’s drive through the District.

He said he joined several people who were in their vehicles flipping off the truckers. What followed led to a fight between him and some convoy participants, one of whom grabbed the keys of his motorcycle. Logan identified that person in the video as the man whose shirt gets ripped.

D.C. police are looking into the assault claims. Brianna Burch, with D.C. police, said suspects are unknown at this time. Burch said investigators are looking into whether participants of the demonstration were involved, and the case continues to be an “open and active” investigation.

