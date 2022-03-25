RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Prominent Russians quit jobs | War enters dangerous phase | Biden plans gas shipments to Europe | Va. student's journey to rescue his family
New video shows assault on 14th Street Bridge involving alleged trucker convoy participants

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

March 25, 2022, 8:41 PM

Video footage shows a fight between a motorcyclist and alleged members of the trucker convoy demonstration that happened on the 14th Street Bridge last week.

An Alexandria, Virginia, man named Logan confirmed to WTOP that he was the one in the video on March 16, wearing a helmet and pinned down on the ground. At least three people were above him.

Logan said the people were participants of a trucker convoy protesting mostly-lifted COVID-19 restrictions that passed through the D.C. area.

You can see a video obtained by The Daily Beast below.

Logan told WTOP that he was on his motorcycle in traffic caused by the shutdown of the off-ramps in preparation for the convoy’s drive through the District.

He said he joined several people who were in their vehicles flipping off the truckers. What followed led to a fight between him and some convoy participants, one of whom grabbed the keys of his motorcycle. Logan identified that person in the video as the man whose shirt gets ripped.

D.C. police are looking into the assault claims. Brianna Burch, with D.C. police, said suspects are unknown at this time. Burch said investigators are looking into whether participants of the demonstration were involved, and the case continues to be an “open and active” investigation.

WTOP’s Mike Murillo contributed to this report. 

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

