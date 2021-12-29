CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Staffing changes due to COVID-19 in Montgomery Co. fire | Va. adds new deaths from 2020 | Where to get a COVID test this week | Latest DC area COVID data
Rehoboth Bay closed to shellfish harvesting after spill

The Associated Press

December 29, 2021, 8:48 AM

MILLSBORO, Del. (AP) — Delaware officials have temporarily closed the Rehoboth Bay to shellfish harvesting after thousands of gallons of untreated wastewater spilled from a residential sewer line.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control says the moratorium issued Tuesday applies to harvesting oysters, clams and mussels.

It will be in effect for 21 days unless further spills occur. Officials say the spill happened when a plumbing contractor cut a sewer line in Mariner’s Cove mobile home park.

Natural Resources Police immediately dispatched an officer when the spill was reported Tuesday morning and the spill had stopped.

Officials also warned people to limit their contact with water in the bay, particularly near the site of the spill.

