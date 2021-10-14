Coronavirus News: Frustrations over DC school reopening | When will Montgomery Co. end mask mandate? | Loudoun Co. adds remote learning days | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
University of Delaware student charged with assaulting ex

The Associated Press

October 14, 2021, 9:17 AM

NEWARK, Del. — A University of Delaware student has been charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend last week.

University officials said the man was separated from the school Tuesday and his fraternity, Kappa Delta Rho, has revoked his membership, but The News Journal reports that some students have said the public response wasn’t fast enough.

One protest Wednesday drew more than 500 people. Court documents state that the man got violent when the woman, also a student, went to his apartment Friday, spray painting her eyes and strangling her to the point of unconsciousness.

The man is charged with kidnapping, assault and other offences and posted bond on Tuesday. The Associated Press is not naming him to protect the woman’s identity.

